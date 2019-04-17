LCSO investigating credit card theft

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people believed to be involved in a credit card theft.

Deputies say the two used a stolen credit card that was later recovered from a stolen vehicle.

The two were caught on surveillance camera around 5:30 a.m. on April 10 at the Walmart on Apalachee Parkway.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Punausuia at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward up to $5,000, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).