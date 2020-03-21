LCSO investigating shooting incident off West Tennessee Street

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

At least one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting incident near the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Barineau Road, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

At least one person has been arrested, and the public is not in danger, according to deputies. It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. LCSO wouldn't confirm whether the person sent to the hospital suffered gunshot injuries.

A WCTV reporter on scene noticed tape blocking both sides of Barineau Road, and what appeared to be a K9 crew working in a nearby area.

LCSO confirmed it is still an active scene. Stay with WCTV for the latest.