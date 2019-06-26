LCSO looking for man wanted on burglary, grand theft charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on burglary and grand theft charges.

LCSO says they are looking for 21-year-old Isaiah James Daniels, who is wanted for burglary, grand theft with a firearm, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon (three counts) and grand theft.

Deputies describe Daniels as an African American male who is 6'2" and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCSO at (850) 606-3300, or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS. You can also text 'BBCS' plus your tip, to 274637.