LCSO looking for men who burglarized Gulf Coast Lumber Supply

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for two men who stole roofing supplies from Gulf Coast Lumber Supply earlier in December.

According to deputies, the men burglarized the business between 9 and 10 p.m. on December 4. The men may be driving a two-tone Dodge pickup truck.

If you have any information, you can contact the detective on the case at 850-606-3300. You can stay anonymous and possibly win a cash reward up to $5,000 by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

