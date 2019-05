By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenager wanted on grand theft charges.

Tyler Lee Almeda, 19, is wanted for three counts of grand theft of more than $300.

Almeda is 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCSO at (850) 606-3300, or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS. You can also text 'BBCS' plus your tip, to 274637.