LCSO looking for woman who spent $12,000 at Lowe's with stolen credit card

December 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a woman who spent around $12,000 with a stolen credit card.

According to deputies, the woman used the card to buy two riding lawn mowers and a trailer from both Lowe's locations in Tallahassee on September 20.

The sheriff's office says she was seen driving a truck.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office at 850-606-3300 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

