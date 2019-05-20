LCSO makes arrest after weapon found in car of Godby High campus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old for possession of a weapon on school grounds after he was found to be in possession of a firearm while on the Godby High School campus last week.

Officials say a deputy, who was assigned as the School Resource Deputy, was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the student parking lot that included four occupants, three juvenile teenagers and 18-year-old Kyllien Anderson, none of which are students at GHS and are all residents of Gadsden County.

According to authorities, none of the occupants of the vehicle gave a "constructive," reason to be on school property, which led to a search of the vehicle that resulted in the finding of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, found under the rear passengers seat.

LCSO says the handgun was reported stolen out of the department.

Officials say all four occupants were detained for trespassing on school grounds and were separated for interviews.

Authorities say in his interview, Anderson claimed ownership of the firearm, saying he bought it for $250 from an individual on Instagram but said he didn't remember the individual's name.

Officials say Anderson admitted to attempting to discard the weapon outside the vehicle when he knew it was going to be searched but was told by one of the juveniles in the car to give him the gun to hide it.

LCSO says all three juveniles were transported to the Justice Administrative Commission without incident.

Officials say Anderson was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility and was charged with possession of weapon/firearm on school property, possession stolen property/trafficking stolen property and trespassing school grounds.