LCSO makes arrest in shooting investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident on Ross Road last week.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says around 4 a.m. on April 5, deputies responded to the scene on Ross Road after someone reported that a person had been shot and was having difficulty breathing.

Once on scene, deputies determined from witnesses that 27-year-old Alexquandra Forbes had been shot by a resident in the 4200 block of Crawfordville Road.

Deputies responded to the Crawfordville Road residence and located two victims who said that Forbes had knocked on their door around 3 a.m., demanded $500 in rent money, displayed a gun and threatened to shoot them and their dog.

The victims said they were in fear for their lives and one of them pulled out a gun in self defense and ordered Forbes to leave the property.

The victims said Forbes refused to leave and then pointed a firearm at them. That's when one of the victims fired multiple shots at Forbes.

According to the victims, Forbes fired back several times from his firearm. The victims reported that Forbes received a gunshot wound to the chest and fled the property in an unknown vehicle. Later, unknown occupants dropped off Forbes at the location on Ross Road, according to LCSO.

Later that morning, Forbes was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released. As a result of LCSO’s investigation, Forbes was arrested Thursday and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

Forbes is charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

