LCSO arrests two after finding gun and several drugs during traffic stop

January 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested two people early Friday morning after it found drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office says one of its K-9s alerted deputies about the presence of drugs in the vehicle around 2 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was 27-year-old Carlee Dupree, who told deputies her driver's license was suspended. The passenger was 24-year-old Forrest Price.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a loaded .40 Taurus semi-automatic firearm, more than three ounces of methamphetamine, more than seven and a half grams of heroin, Alprazolam pills, Hydrochloride pills and drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, Price admitted the drugs and gun belonged to him. He is a convicted felon.

Both Price and Dupree were arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Price faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin, possession of a controlled substance and firearm by a convicted felon, as well as possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dupree was charged with driving with a suspended license.

