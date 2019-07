By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- "Every now and then, we don't mind helping a gator out!" the Leon County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post showing a deputy helping a baby alligator find it's way back home.

LCSO says on Friday, a baby alligator crossed North Monroe Street from Lake Jackson and ended up in the front yard of a residence on Coll Emerald Drive before capturing it and releasing it back into the lake.