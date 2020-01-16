LCSO releases photos of driver in Walgreens hit and run

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office has released photos of a suspect in a hit and run that happened in October 2019.

The hit and run crash happened in the Walgreens parking lot at 3820 North Monroe St. around 10:30 a.m. on October 15, 2019, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say if you know her, or have any information about the hit and run, contact the sheriff's office at 850-606-3300. To stay anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477 with your tip.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.