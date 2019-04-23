LCSO searching for missing Alzheimer's patient

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Alzheimer's patient, 65-year-old Timothy Gaines.

Deputies say he is equipped with a Project Life Saver band but may have removed it.

Officials say witnesses last saw him walking south on Monroe Street near 8th Avenue around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say Gaines was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a green stripe across the chest, jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Gaines' whereabouts are asked to call 850-606-5800.