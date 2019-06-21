LCSO seeking public's help in finding suspect wanted for burglary

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a 20-year-old wanted in connection with recent auto burglaries.

LCSO says during an investigation of a recent theft in the Thomasville Road area, detectives searched for 20-year-old Isaiah Daniels.

During their search, authorities say, they located a .357 Rossi revolver and keys to a stolen vehicle.

Detectives are asking the public for information in seeking him.

Officials say Daniels is wanted on warrants for armed burglary of a conveyance, possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, grand theft of firearm and grand theft.