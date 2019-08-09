LCSO to give cash rewards for tips leading to arrest of illegal gun users

By: WCTV Eyewitness news

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says in a press release it will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 to tipsters that help lead to the seizure of illegal guns and the arrest of their users.

The program launching on August 14 is called "Cease Fire" and is part of LCSO's "ALLinLEON" campaign, which they say is a comprehensive plan to fight crime in the county. The campaign includes several law enforcement initiatives, but LCSO says it needs the community's help.

LCSO says local businesses have raised more than $20,000 for the Cease Fire initiative.

"This is a program that has worked successfully in communities across the country, including numerous Florida counties," LCSO says.

