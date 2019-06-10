LCSO's ALLin LEON operation results in 84 arrests, confiscation of guns and drugs in first week

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says their first week of their ALLin LEON operation resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of two firearms and illegal drugs.

Deputies say 84 people were arrested, along with the recovery of a stolen firearm and an illegally possessed firearm as well as the seizure of around 13 pounds of narcotics (including powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, MMDA, prescription pills and cannabis).

Officials also say they seized $8,733 in currency and the recovery of a stolen utility trailer with 21 power tools inside.

“This collaborative effort to crack down on crime in our community will be long lasting. These operations will continue throughout the summer and beyond. We want to send a strong message to those in our community participating in criminal activities that we will not rest until they are off the streets,” said Sheriff Walt McNeil.