LGBTQ group at ABCA speaking out after vandalism

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) -- In South Georgia, more vandalism targeting the gay community; the Gay Straight Alliance at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton is speaking out after they say a school spirit event turned hateful.

The group took part in a hay bale decorating contest last week but their entry was destroyed by vandals.

What started as a fun way to show off school organizations, the ABAC Hay Bale Competition, took a turn for the worse for the Gay Straight Alliance.

"Terrible. No one likes to experience hate, but it seems like a lot of people at ABAC like to give it," said Isabella Sauls. "It's hard."

GSA co-presidents Alex Griffin and Isabella Sauls say they were decorating the organization's bale last week when a truck drove by, yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs, and threatening to destroy their hay bale.

On Friday, they woke up to their hay bale torn apart and destroyed.

The presidents say it's not the first time they've experienced this kind of hate, but this time was more than just empty words.

"It makes us seem like we don't exist but we do. There are so many people here that are LGBT, and there are so many closeted people here, too. We're just trying to be a representation for them," Sauls said.

The group says they do receive a lot of support from students, especially from college faculty and staff. They say it gives them strength to continue to stand up for themselves and for others.

"Just know that there are LGBT people wherever you are, no matter what," said Sauls. "Probably your neighbors, people who go to your church, and if you continue to treat people like this we're not going to be able to live together and be in harmony."

WCTV reached out to ABCA administration on Thursday but have not heard back.