[LIST] 4th of July fireworks shows in our area

Fireworks / Source: Pixabay
By: WCTV Eyewitness News
July 3, 2019

We've got a list of the local fireworks shows and 4th of July festivities taking place in our area this 4th of July holiday!

TALLAHASSEE/LEON COUNTY
Tallahassee Celebrate America, Tom Brown Park

  • 6 p.m. music; Welcoming Ceremony, Naturalization Ceremony, 9:45 p.m., fireworks

    Killearn 4th of July Celebration

  • 5 p.m., Shannon Lakes Park

    VALDOSTA/LOWNDES COUNTY
    VLPRA July 4th between 9:15-9:30 p.m. (I-75 between Exits 16 and 18 or Valdosta Mall)

    Wild Adventures Theme Park

  • Fireworks shows on July 4, 5, 13, 20 and 27

    HOMERVILLE/CLINCH COUNTY
    Grounds at City Hall and the Board of Education

  • July 4 from 1-5 p.m. There will be water slides, a slip and slide, free hot dogs and snow cones.

    Recreation Park

  • July 5th Fireworks show at 9:00 p.m; music and concessions beginning at 8:00 p.m. with music by the Page Brothers; after the fireworks, Justin Spivey will play until midnight.

    ECHOLS COUNTY
    170 Church of God St. near the ball fields

  • July 4, dusk/dark

    HAMILTON COUNTY
    White Springs Veteran's Park

    SUWANNEE COUNTY
    The Spirit of Suwannee Music Park

  • July 4-7, all day

    Live Oak: 4th of July Street Festival at Millennium Park

  • Festival begins at 5 p.m., entertainment beings at 6 p.m., fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

    Branford: River Reunion Festival at Branford Greenway

  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

    LAFAYETTE COUNTY
    Edward Perry Sports Complex, Mayo

  • Festivities begin at 5 p.m., fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

    FRANKLIN COUNTY
    Riverfront Park, Apalachicola

  • July 3; starting at 5 p.m., fireworks start at dark

    St. George Island

  • July 4; all day festivities and fireworks on the beach (behind the Blue Parrot Grill)

    Carrabelle

  • July 5; fireworks along Carrabelle Waterfront at dark

    WAKULLA COUNTY
    Myron B. Hodge City Park, Sopchoppy

  • July 4; 10 a.m. morning Independence Day parade; fireworks at dark (admission $2, children five and under are free)

    TAYLOR COUNTY
    Downtown Perry Roadside Park, Perry

  • July 4; festivities begin at 6 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m.

    MADISON COUNTY
    Lake Frances

  • Fireworks at dusk, vendors and activities before hand

    JEFFERSON COUNTY
    Old High School football field, Tiger Lane off S. Water Street, Monticello

  • 7 p.m.

    DECATUR COUNTY
    Earle May Boat Basin, Bainbridge

  • July 4; fireworks at 9 p.m, free activities and food vendors all day, concert at 8 p.m.

    GRADY COUNTY
    Cairo High School, Cairo

  • Concert On The Lawn at 6 p.m., fireworks at dark

    THOMAS COUNTY
    Remington Park on Ben Grace Drive

  • July 4; 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

    GADSDEN COUNTY
    Greensboro Town Hall, Greensboro

  • Morning activities from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., evening activities at Greensboro Elementary Football Field at 7 p.m., fireworks at dark

    Chattahoochee River Landing, Chattahoochee

  • Old Fashioned 4th of July from 3 p.m. - 9:45 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

    Quincy

  • Veterans Appreciation Picnic at Gadsden County Courthouse Lawn (July 3, 11:30 a.m.)
  • Independence Day Celebration (July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

    MILLER COUNTY
    Spring Creek Park, Colquitt

  • Fireworks at dark, free inflatables and water slide, music, train ride, food vendors

