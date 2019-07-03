[LIST] 4th of July fireworks shows in our area

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
We've got a list of the local fireworks shows and 4th of July festivities taking place in our area this 4th of July holiday!
TALLAHASSEE/LEON COUNTY 6 p.m. music; Welcoming Ceremony, Naturalization Ceremony, 9:45 p.m., fireworks
Tallahassee Celebrate America, Tom Brown Park
Killearn 4th of July Celebration 5 p.m., Shannon Lakes Park
VALDOSTA/LOWNDES COUNTY
VLPRA July 4th between 9:15-9:30 p.m. (I-75 between Exits 16 and 18 or Valdosta Mall)
Wild Adventures Theme Park Fireworks shows on July 4, 5, 13, 20 and 27
HOMERVILLE/CLINCH COUNTY July 4 from 1-5 p.m. There will be water slides, a slip and slide, free hot dogs and snow cones.
Grounds at City Hall and the Board of Education
Recreation Park July 5th Fireworks show at 9:00 p.m; music and concessions beginning at 8:00 p.m. with music by the Page Brothers; after the fireworks, Justin Spivey will play until midnight.
ECHOLS COUNTY July 4, dusk/dark
170 Church of God St. near the ball fields
HAMILTON COUNTY
White Springs Veteran's Park
SUWANNEE COUNTY July 4-7, all day
The Spirit of Suwannee Music Park
Live Oak: 4th of July Street Festival at Millennium Park Festival begins at 5 p.m., entertainment beings at 6 p.m., fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
Branford: River Reunion Festival at Branford Greenway 10 a.m.-8 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY Festivities begin at 5 p.m., fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
Edward Perry Sports Complex, Mayo
FRANKLIN COUNTY July 3; starting at 5 p.m., fireworks start at dark
Riverfront Park, Apalachicola
St. George Island July 4; all day festivities and fireworks on the beach (behind the Blue Parrot Grill)
Carrabelle July 5; fireworks along Carrabelle Waterfront at dark
WAKULLA COUNTY July 4; 10 a.m. morning Independence Day parade; fireworks at dark (admission $2, children five and under are free)
Myron B. Hodge City Park, Sopchoppy
TAYLOR COUNTY July 4; festivities begin at 6 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Downtown Perry Roadside Park, Perry
MADISON COUNTY
Lake Frances
Fireworks at dusk, vendors and activities before hand
JEFFERSON COUNTY 7 p.m.
Old High School football field, Tiger Lane off S. Water Street, Monticello
DECATUR COUNTY July 4; fireworks at 9 p.m, free activities and food vendors all day, concert at 8 p.m.
Earle May Boat Basin, Bainbridge
GRADY COUNTY Concert On The Lawn at 6 p.m., fireworks at dark
Cairo High School, Cairo
THOMAS COUNTY July 4; 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Remington Park on Ben Grace Drive
GADSDEN COUNTY Morning activities from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., evening activities at Greensboro Elementary Football Field at 7 p.m., fireworks at dark
Greensboro Town Hall, Greensboro
Chattahoochee River Landing, Chattahoochee Old Fashioned 4th of July from 3 p.m. - 9:45 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Quincy Veterans Appreciation Picnic at Gadsden County Courthouse Lawn (July 3, 11:30 a.m.)
Independence Day Celebration (July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
MILLER COUNTY Fireworks at dark, free inflatables and water slide, music, train ride, food vendors
Spring Creek Park, Colquitt