LIVE BLOG: #5 Noles seek 10th straight victory, welcome ND to Tucker Center

Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) reacts in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Florida State won 68-61. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
By  | 
Posted:

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
January 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the first time since last Saturday, Florida State returns to the hardwood. For the first time in nearly 50 years, they'll take the hardwood as a top five team in the AP Top 25 rankings.

The Seminoles welcome in Notre Dame to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for a Saturday night clash as the Noles search for their 10th straight win.

It's a series the Noles lead, all-time, by one game (5-4).

The Irish come in reeling a bit, having dropped three of their last four games, and the only victory of that stretch was a four-point road win at Georgia Tech. ND has, however, lost by a combined five points in their last two losses (67-64 vs. Louisville, 84-82 vs. Syracuse).

Tip off is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Below will be a running live blog of the game, with play-by-play updates and analysis. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow myself on Twitter as well as WCTV Sports.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus