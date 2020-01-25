LIVE BLOG: #5 Noles seek 10th straight victory, welcome ND to Tucker Center

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the first time since last Saturday, Florida State returns to the hardwood. For the first time in nearly 50 years, they'll take the hardwood as a top five team in the AP Top 25 rankings.

The Seminoles welcome in Notre Dame to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for a Saturday night clash as the Noles search for their 10th straight win.

It's a series the Noles lead, all-time, by one game (5-4).

The Irish come in reeling a bit, having dropped three of their last four games, and the only victory of that stretch was a four-point road win at Georgia Tech. ND has, however, lost by a combined five points in their last two losses (67-64 vs. Louisville, 84-82 vs. Syracuse).

Tip off is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

