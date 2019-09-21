LIVE BLOG: FSU 21 - Louisville 0 2nd Quarter

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A win for the home team today would mark a huge milestone at Doak Campbell Stadium. If the Florida State Seminoles are victorious over the Louisville Cardinals, it would be the program's 300th win all time at Doak.

Technically, the Seminoles already boast a 307-100-4 record as the home team, but that includes their home games played on Centennial Field between 1947 and 1949.

An FSU win would also tick some more minor achievements off the squad's checklist: A .500 record and the first ACC win of the season.

On the flip side, Louisville is looking for their first ACC win in 672 days. The Cardinals went 0-8 in conference play last season. Louisville is 2-1 so far this season, with back-to-back wins against in-state foes Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky. Their lone loss came week one against No. 7 Notre Dame, a game where they stuck around in the first half.

Anyway, we've got a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and we'll have all the action for you: Below, you'll find a running live blog with play-by-play, analysis and reaction to accompany our live tweeting over on the WCTV Sports account.

You can watch the game starting at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

End of 1st Quarter FSU 21 - Louisville 0

After dropping the kickoff, Louisville started with the worst field position possible: Starting at your own one yard line.

With such an advantageous position, the FSU defense forced a swift three and out.

After a pitiful, 31 yard punt, FSU starts its drive from the Louisville 39 yard line.

QB James Blackman is back in the game for this drive. His first play was an 11-yard slant to D.J. Matthews.

Back-to-back false starts from the FSU O-line nearly killed this drive, until the refs stepped in again. Louisville was called for pass interference on a 2nd and 19 pass that looked like a sure TD.

After an 18 yard completion to Ontaria Wilson, Akers slammed the ball into the endzone to get his second TD of the day.

Score: FSU 21- Louisville 0, end of the first quarter.

1st Quarter, 2:48 FSU 14 - Louisville 0

SOUND. THE. HORN.

Just two plays after QB Alex Hornibrook subbed in for FSU, the Seminoles scored on a 44 yard passing play. Hornibrook hit an open Keyshawn Helton on a short route, then he did all the hard work.

Score: 14-0, FSU with 2:48 left in the first.

1st Quarter, 3:13 FSU 7 - Louisville 0

Wow. FSU dodged a bullet there.

If it weren't for an illegal block in the back, the Cardinals would've hit pay dirt on a kickoff return touchdown. Instead, Louisville started their drive from the 26 yard line.

On a 3rd and three, the Cardinals easily converted with a dinky bubble route from Hassan Hall out of the backfield. Following that, FSU got its first sack of the day from Marvin Wilson.

Somehow, Louisville converted a 3rd and 14 after QB Malik Cunningham did his best Houdini impression during a 16 yard scramble. Louisville rushed the ball three times in a row, gaining only 7 along the way.

On the ensuing 4th and three, the Seminoles forced a turnover on downs after quickly getting to Cunningham.

1st Quarter, 9:11 FSU 7 - Louisville 0

After an eight play, 73 yard drive, FSU has drawn first blood.

On this drive's first play from FSU's own 27 yard line, Blackman made a nice decision to pull it on the read option, gaining 9 yards. That set up a 2nd and 1 pass play that Tre'shaun Harrison caught for a 29 yard gain (which came mostly after the catch).

A couple plays later, FSU entered the red zone for the first time today after a 17 yard rush by Tre' McKitty.

Finally, an Akers rush up the gut from the one yard line gave FSU its first score of the day. FSU up 7-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter.

1st Quarter, 11:30 FSU 0 - Louisville 0

Louisville's first drive didn't last long. The Seminoles forced a quick three and out after two run plays for minimal gain and an incomplete pass.

FSU takes over now from their own 27 yard line.

1st Quarter, 12:55 FSU 0 - Louisville 0

Florida State started with great field position as Louisville sent the opening kick out of bounds. On his first carry of the day, Cam Akers gained 17 yards, bringing the Seminoles across midfield.

The Seminoles went for it on 4th and 2 from the Louisville 26, and failed to convert.

The first drive had its moments, and I don't blame Willie Taggart for going for it when they running the ball well to start the drive.

COIN TOSS

Louisville won the toss and deferred. Florida State will receive the first half kickoff.

