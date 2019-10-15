LIVE BLOG: Google announces new tech gadgets to fit new theme: Ambient

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News
Osterloh announces "Pixel Buds". This is the latest headphone for the new Pixel 4 phone. Features include, Handsfree Google Assistant, play and pause music, translate a language, and send text messages. The "Pixel Buds" also feature new long range Bluetooth.
The "Pixel Buds" will launch in the Spring of 2020 for $179.
Google's new gaming system "Stadia" will launch on November 19, 2019 across all google device platforms.
Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Google, tells the crowd to expect a new Pixel 4, a new laptop, new wearable devices and the launch date of Stadia.