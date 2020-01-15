LIVE BLOG: Seminoles welcome defending champion Cavaliers for conference clash

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State returns home following a successful two-game road swing to Louisville and Wake Forest to take on the reigning national champion Virginia Cavaliers.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. from the Donald L. Tucker Center.

FSU will face one of the stingiest defenses in the country this evening, with the Cavs coming into the game first in the nation in points allowed, at just 48.7. UVA is known for their slow-pace of play, and has scores this season that reflect scores you're more than likely to see on the football field (the Cavs have a 46-26 win against Maine on their schedule this year).

