LIVE BLOG: Seminoles welcome reeling Tar Heels for Monday night clash

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State returns to the Donald L. Tucker Center after a two-game swing in the Commonwealth of Virginia, going 1-1 last week against Virginia and Virginia Tech, to take on North Carolina in the first matchup against the Tar Heels this season.

The Noles have won 18 consecutive games at the Tucker Center and look to beat UNC at home in consecutive matchups for the second time in school history. The last time the two programs met in Tallahassee, the Noles eked out an 81-80 win on January 3, 2018.

It's been a rough start to the season for the Tar Heels, who currently sit with a 10-11 overall record and have lost six of their last eight games; most recently, UNC fell at home to Boston College, 71-70.

Despite all of their shortcomings in results this year, UNC is the fifth-best rebounding team in the country, averaging 43.5 boards per contest (for comparison, the Seminoles are averaging 33.3 boards a night).

Below will be a running live blog of the game, with play-by-play updates and analysis. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow myself on Twitter as well as WCTV Sports.