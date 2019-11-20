LIVE BLOG: Seminoles open Emerald Coast Classic against Chattanooga

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
November 20, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The 2019/20 campaign continues for the Florida State men's basketball team as they welcome Chattanooga to the Donald L. Tucker Center in the first game of the Emerald Coast Classic for both teams.
The Classic is a tournament in two parts; a "home" round, if you will (FSU will also host Chicago State as part of the ECC next Monday) and then they'll head to Niceville to face Tennessee (Fri., Nov. 29) and either VCU or Purdue, depending on the result of their game on Friday (Saturday, Nov. 30, at 4 or 7 p.m.)
For right now, that's not very important. What is important is the Noles are welcoming in the Mocs for their fourth game of the season and a chance to move to 3-1 on the early year.
Also what's important: We out here! While we wont be able to make every game, our goal is to be able to bring you the same kind of coverage we bring for FSU football games as often as possible, and that begins this evening.
Some quick stats ahead of tonight's matchup:
Below will be a running live blog of the game, with play-by-play updates and analysis. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow myself on Twitter as well as WCTV Sports.