LIVE BLOG: Seminoles open Emerald Coast Classic against Chattanooga

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The 2019/20 campaign continues for the Florida State men's basketball team as they welcome Chattanooga to the Donald L. Tucker Center in the first game of the Emerald Coast Classic for both teams.

The Classic is a tournament in two parts; a "home" round, if you will (FSU will also host Chicago State as part of the ECC next Monday) and then they'll head to Niceville to face Tennessee (Fri., Nov. 29) and either VCU or Purdue, depending on the result of their game on Friday (Saturday, Nov. 30, at 4 or 7 p.m.)

For right now, that's not very important. What is important is the Noles are welcoming in the Mocs for their fourth game of the season and a chance to move to 3-1 on the early year.

Also what's important: We out here! While we wont be able to make every game, our goal is to be able to bring you the same kind of coverage we bring for FSU football games as often as possible, and that begins this evening.

Some quick stats ahead of tonight's matchup:

FSU is averaging 67.7 points per outing and is allowing opponents to score just 62.7 points. The Noles are also shooting 40.5% from the floor.



The Mocs, on the other hand, are averaging 72.8 points per game and are giving up 69.0. UTC is shooting 40.9% from the floor.



Tonight marks back-to-back games for the Noles against a Southern Conference team, after defeating Western Carolina last Friday, 79-74.



Three Seminoles enter tonight averaging double-digits in scoring; Trent Forrest (14.3), Devin Vassell (12.3) and M.J. Walker (11.3).

