LIVE SCORE: Boise State at Florida State

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The season is finally here for Florida State but the fanfare that was slated to open 2019 has died down a bit, as the Seminoles have had to move their game against Boise State from Jacksonville to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

But, the good news, is that football will still be played and this could be a very interesting environment: FSU says over 30,000 tickets have been sold in just over 48 hours but it'll be far from what was expected in Jacksonville.

Anyway, we've got a noon kickoff and we'll have all the action for you: Below, you'll find a running live blog with play-by-play, analysis and reaction to accompany our live tweeting over on my account and our WCTV Sports account.

It's good to be back in the saddle, even if we are getting started a little earlier than we originally thought.

With that said, sit back, relax and enjoy the football.

PREGAME

Welcome to year two of the Willie Taggart Era, everyone. Also, year two of James Blackman under center, although for some reason I think we may see something resembling a two-quarterback system for the Noles today.

I'm also interested in what the FSU backfield looks like. If you're a regular listener of the WCTV Sports Opening Drive, you know I think competent RB play is of the utmost important for FSU.

Overall, I'm just excited to see this team play, as I know you are. A lot of questions will be answered after today so lets get to it.