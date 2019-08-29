LIVE SCORE: FAMU 0 - UCF 55

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 29, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) -- The beginning to the 2019 season is officially here for FAMU, who take on UCF Thursday night to open both team's season.

WCTV is on the scene and will have a running live blog of tonight's game as well as live-tweets for real-time insight, analysis and play-by-play from both my and the "WCTV Sports accounts.

3rd Quarter, 6:25: FAMU 0 - UCF 55

For the first time tonight, UCF has not scored after being led in a series by Dillon Gabriel.

3rd Quarter, 13:32: FAMU 0 - UCF 55

A quick five-play, 71-yard scoring drive opens the second half as Dillon Gabriel continues to be the more efficient quarterback for the Knights tonight.

He finishes the drill with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Alex Harris.

HALFTIME: FAMU 0 - UCF 48

The score pretty much says it all. The defense may have statistically not played a very strong second quarter, but short fields and short times on the bench due to short offensive series certainly didn't help. They're doing all they can to hold their own.

Offensively, it feels like the Rattlers almost have something going, but have been far from putting a drive together. We'll see how they regroup in the second half.

Stats look like this:

Total yards



FAMU 25



UCF 462 Quarterback play



Stanley (FAMU): 5-for-22, 34 yards



Wimbush (UCF): 11-for-22, 149 yards, 2 TD's, 8 carries, 20 yards



Gabriel (UCF): 5-for-6, 66 yards, 2 TD's Rushing leaders



Deshawn Smith (FAMU): 3 carries, 5 yards



Adrian Killins (UCF): 13 carries, 99 yards, TD

