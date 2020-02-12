LIVE SCORE: Florida State, FAMU meet for 120th softball matchup

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the 120th time, Florida State and Florida A&M are set to meet on the softball diamond as the Seminoles and Rattlers matchup from JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

The Noles lead the series, 112-7, and have won 24 consecutive games in the series since a 4-0 FAMU win in 2006.

FSU swept their season opening weekend at the JoAnne Graf Classic this past weekend, with wins over North Carolina, Alabama and Detroit Mercy. For their efforts, the Noles have the seventh-best slugging percentage (.677) in the nation after their hot weekend and own the third-best run scoring offense in the country after their hot weekend.

FAMU struggled mightily at the Tiger Classic to open their season, dropping two games each to Oklahoma State and LSU, scoring in just one of their first four games this season.

Prior to the game, FSU will honor FAMU head coach Veronica Wiggins, who announced her intent to retire at the end of this season earlier this week.

Below will be a running live blog of the game, with play-by-play updates and analysis. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow myself on Twitter as well as WCTV Sports.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.