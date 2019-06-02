LIVE SCORE: Florida State, Georgia rematch in NCAA Regional play

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 2, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs find themselves against one another for the second time in 24 hours as the two will square off in the Athens Regional on Sunday night.

A Florida State wins puts them in the Super Regionals, and a perfect record in the Athens Regional. A loss and the two teams will square off in a winner-take-all game on Monday afternoon.

UGA won their first losers bracket game earlier Sunday, a 13-0 drumming of FAU to end the Owls run. The Dawgs scored 13 runs on just 12 hits and, most importantly, starting pitcher Tim Elliott tossed a complete game, meaning Georgia has every arm available out of the bullpen.

Tonight's game can be seen on ESPNU.

PREGAME/LINE UPS

Well folks, it's time to baseball once again. FSU is the designated road team this evening while UGA will be home.

Here's how the sides line up.

FSU

The Noles are unchanged from last night and have Conor Grady taking the bump, with his 8-5 record and 3.96 ERA.

UGA

The Dawgs scored 13 runs on 12 hits earlier today and will put righty Cole Wilcox on the mound. This will be Wilcox's 19th appearance this year but just his sixth start. He's 3-1 with a 3.70 ERA.