LIVE SCORE: Florida State, LSU open Super Regional play

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 2, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles are two wins away from punching their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, but first, they need to take care of business in one of the most difficult environments in college baseball: Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Florida State is set to do battle with LSU in a best-of-three Super Regional. LSU didn't drop a game in Regional play as a host, just as FSU didn't drop a game in Athens last week.

Today's game can be seen on ESPN2.

As always, keep this page handy for scoring updates and analysis. And, as always, be sure you're following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter for real time thoughts and analysis.

PREGAME/LINEUPS

Line ups are out just over an hour before game time and the Noles will line up similarly from Athens. The lone change - a swap between JC Flowers and Matheu Nelson in the order. Flowers is now fifth, Nelson is now sixth.

Lineups for FSU and LSU. Slight change for the Seminoles from last week, as JC Flowers (5) and Matheu Nelson (6) have switched spots in the order. pic.twitter.com/Kti7wuLsbA — Tim Linafelt / FSU (@Tim_Linafelt) June 8, 2019

The key for the Noles, especially tonight, is a shutdown opening innings from Drew Parrish, much like he had against FAU. The FSU offense will get going against righty Cole Henry, who enters today with a 4-2 record and a 3.51 ERA.