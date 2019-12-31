LIVE SCORE: Florida State ends 2019 in Sun Bowl against Arizona State

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

EL PASO, Texas (WCTV) -- Florida State takes the field for the final time in the 2019 season as they take on Arizona State in the 2019 Sun Bowl from El Paso.

The game can be seen on WCTV with a 2 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Noles are in search of their seventh win of the season before they officially open the Mike Norvell era. Odell Haggins is still acting as head coach, and FSU is looking to win their fifth game with Haggins at the helm all-time.

Arizona State enters the game with a 7-5 overall record but a sub .500 mark in PAC 12 play, logging a 4-5 conference mark.

FSU will be without leading rusher and arguably their best playmaker, Cam Akers, who announced earlier this month that he was foregoing the bowl game and his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

