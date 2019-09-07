LIVE SCORE: Florida State looks for first win of the season as they host Louisiana-Monroe

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State is still in search of their first win of the season and they're hoping they will see 60 full minutes of football on Saturday as they host Louisiana-Monroe.

Last week, of course, the Noles appeared to have it in the bag against Boise State, only to be shutout in the second half and fall to the Broncos, 36-31.

As the Seminoles search for win #1 on the campaign, we'll have all the action for you. Below, you'll find a running live blog with play-by-play, analysis and reaction to accompany our live tweeting over on my account and our WCTV Sports account.

PREGAME

I must admit, this has been the most interesting week of between-game coverage I've been apart of since I began covering collegiate sports. Of all of the controversy's or...whatever else you wanna call them, putting a team's fitness specifically hydration , under scrutiny is something I've never been apart of.

But alas, that was this week and I'm more thankful than ever we have actual football to watch.

What I'll be looking for tonight:



Can the offense sustain? What will plays in the first quarter look like compared to the third quarter. Or heck, even late in the second half?



Also in terms of offense, will we see sustained drives? In no way is that a dig at the offense, as they were scoring at will early last week, but it also lead to a ton of offense from Boise which, in turn, means the defense was on the field a lot.



We've heard Harlon Barnett say the defense will be simplified a bit this week. What does that mean? The Noles were quite active in rotating personnel against the Broncos, especially early. Does that mean we won't see such a revolving door?



One final offensive query ahead of today: Will the Noles be able to establish a running game? Cam Akers had that 35-yard touchdown rush last week, but he and Khalan Laborn weren't huge factor's in the offense after the first handful of drives and if FSU is going to be successful, those two need to find success.