LIVE SCORE: Florida State looks for first win of the season as they host Louisiana-Monroe

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
September 6, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State is still in search of their first win of the season and they're hoping they will see 60 full minutes of football on Saturday as they host Louisiana-Monroe.
Last week, of course, the Noles appeared to have it in the bag against Boise State, only to be shutout in the second half and fall to the Broncos, 36-31.
As the Seminoles search for win #1 on the campaign, we'll have all the action for you. Below, you'll find a running live blog with play-by-play, analysis and reaction to accompany our live tweeting over on my account and our WCTV Sports account.
PREGAME
I must admit, this has been the most interesting week of between-game coverage I've been apart of since I began covering collegiate sports. Of all of the controversy's or...whatever else you wanna call them, putting a team's fitness, specifically hydration, under scrutiny is something I've never been apart of.
But alas, that was this week and I'm more thankful than ever we have actual football to watch.
What I'll be looking for tonight: