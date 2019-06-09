LIVE SCORE: Florida State looks to clinch spot in College World Series against LSU

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 9, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles are just one win away from the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, but they first have to defeat LSU for a second time to take the best-of-three series.

FSU mounted their largest comeback victory of the season on Saturday, thanks in part to a pair of Reese Albert home runs, scoring all six runs in their 6-4 victory in the sixth inning or later.

A Seminole win means they're in the College World Series, where they'll match up with the winner of the Fayetteville Super Regional between Arkansas and Ole Miss.

A Tiger victory means a winner-take-all game will be played on Monday evening.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Today's game can be seen on ESPN2.

PREGAME/LINEUPS

Mike Martin's final ride is proving to be an eventful and memorable one. FSU needs just one more win to secure their spot in Omaha.

First thing is first - a win against LSU.

Here's how the two sides will line up today.

LSU

Here's the look for the Tigers, who are the designated road team for this second game.

Here's the starting lineup for your Fighting Tigers of LSU!

FSU

Florida State has the same starting nine, with some swapping of hitting spots.

Starting lineup against the Tigers in game two of the NCAA Super Regional.



�� ESPN2 (https://t.co/0VJ0IzCMHW)

�� https://t.co/upkNZEwfMG

�� https://t.co/zNO5m9TDkj pic.twitter.com/1AoDdYdMSR — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 9, 2019

Smith is now hitting in the sixth spot, behind JC Flowers, while Matheu Nelson has dropped to the eight spot.

Both players reached base twice yesterday - Smith on two walks and Nelson an infield single and a walk while also scoring a run. Not 100% why that strategy, but we'll see if it turns to earlier offense for the Noles.