LIVE SCORE: Florida State looks to stage upset at Clemson

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 12, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles return to the football field after a bye-week and are looking for their third consecutive victory but the defending national champion Clemson Tigers stand in their way.

The Tigers were also on a bye last week and most recently escaped UNC with a one-point win in Chapel Hill.

Clemson comes into the meeting averaging 38 points per game and allowing just an average of 12 points per outing. The Tiger defense is also limiting opposing offenses to just 2.8 yards per rush and has allowed just 752 yard through the air.

No doubt, it's a tough task ahead for Willie Taggart's club and with James Blackman back in the starting line up (or, at least, so Taggart says) it could be a slow start for the Noles as they get the bye week dust off of them.

Below, you'll find a running live blog with play-by-play, analysis and reaction to accompany our live tweeting over on my account and our WCTV Sports account.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Pregame

Back in the saddle again. It feels like it's been far longer than just a week separated from the last time FSU took the field, yet here we are.

Assuredly the Noles are hoping for a game similar to the 2017 contest, which saw them nearly upset the Tigers in Death Valley, unlike last year's affair, which set the mark for the worst home loss in program history.

As I said above, Blackman is slated to start undercenter but there will be a bit (it remains to be seen how much) of Alex Hornibrook playing as well, if Taggart is to be believed this week.

I'm going to level with you; I don't think this ends prettily for FSU, but I wouldn't mind to be proven wrong come the end of the game.

Thanks for joining me this afternoon. Let's have some fun.