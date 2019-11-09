LIVE SCORE: Florida State seeks first post-Taggart win at Boston College

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 9, 2019

CHESTNUT HILL, Ma. (WCTV) -- After a week that saw the firing of a head coach, the promotion of a familiar face to interim head coach, the swirling of rumors regarding the head coaching vacancy and losing a star defensive player, it's finally time for Florida State to play a football game, and they'll do it in near freezing temperatures at Boston College.

Entering play on Saturday, the Seminoles need to win two of their last three games to attain bowl eligibility, with only Alabama State and Florida left on the schedule after today.

BC comes into today with the fourth-best rushing attack in the nation, averaging 282.3 yards per game while the Noles come in allowing 154.7 yards on the ground per game.

Below will be a running live blog of the game, with play-by-play updates and analysis. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow myself on Twitter as well as WCTV Sports.

Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be on the ACC Network.

PREGAME

Is anyone else exhausted? I'm not sure if it's the time change or the Taggart fallout news (or both), but this week was a doozy.

And we still have football today!

I'm honestly not sure what to expect. I don't doubt the Seminoles will come out with a fire lit under them, wanting to play well, especially for Odell Haggins, but I'm not sure if that'll translate into a win.

I also would be just as shocked/not shocked (I'm not quite sure which the proper term is) if they fall flat and continue to look disorganized, maybe even more so with the week that they've had.

I'm also curious as to how the Noles will look on offense: Not just in terms of who will get the nod at quarterback (I think Alex Hornibrook will remain the guy, but that remains to be seen) but I wonder how healthy Cam Akers is - Haggins said on Monday that he and Marvin Wilson will be ready to go today and then a few days later Wilson was announced to have undergone surgery. We didn't get that kind of news from Akers, but he still could be banged up and not at 100%.

Anyway, I'm tired of talking about if's, and's or butt's. I'm ready for actual football. Thanks for hanging with me today.