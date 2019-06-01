LIVE SCORE: Florida State 0 - UGA 1

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs are each hoping to punch their ticket to Sunday night's game and stay in the winner's bracket in the Athens Regional.
Both teams saw offensive explosions in game one, scoring 13 runs each against FAU and Mercer, respectively.
Saturday, however, should be a very different story, with both starters coming in with a sub-3.80 ERA.
Middle of the 2nd, 1-0 UGA
CJ Van Eyk settled down tremendously in the second inning, retiring the bottom three hitters in the UGA lineup in order.
1st inning, 1-0 UGA
That didn't take long; CJ Van Eyk allows a leadoff home run to Tucker Maxwell on the second pitch of the game and FSU is already down by 1.
One of the huge keys for FSU on Friday was the shutdown first inning from Parrish to set the tone.
PREGAME
Here we are, gang, in a game that should be really, really good and fun.
Lineups are in and are as such:
FSU
Same starters as Friday with CJ Van Eyk taking the mound against the Bulldogs.— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 1, 2019
Tim Becker, after his career day on Friday, is back in the lineup.
UGA
A �� at the starting lineup for tonight's game against Florida State.— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) June 1, 2019
First pitch at 7:06 p.m. Follow the action at https://t.co/CL8W8AZ9V3.
�� SOLD OUT.
