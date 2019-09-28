LIVE SCORE: Florida State takes on NC State under the lights at Doak

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles return to the gridiron and will play under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium for the second time this season as they host NC State.

FSU is coming off a rather emotional win against Louisville last week, in which they blew yet another fourth-quarter lead to the Cardinals but were able to mount a comeback and win their second game of the season.

However, in the process, the Noles lost defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey for the season and saw James Blackman leave the game due to injury.

It is unknown how much Blackman will play tonight, if he'll play at all.

Below, you'll find a running live blog with play-by-play, analysis and reaction to accompany our live tweeting over on my account and our WCTV Sports account.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

PREGAME

Hello, everyone! I am back from my weekend sabbatical and am ready to bring you all of the action tonight between the Noles and the Pack.

I'd like to thank Patrick Muller, one of the newest additions to our web team, for stepping in and helping out last week - he did a great job and he'll be doing some more coverage on the sports side of things as he gets more comfortable here in Tallahassee.

Anyway, this is a big game - it's far from a make-or-break game, but with a stretch of Clemson, Wake, Syracuse and Miami coming up after next week's bye week, it could set the Noles up for a nice run down the stretch.

We still don't know the status of James Blackman, and I'm interested in how that's handled. I'm also looking forward to seeing Alex Hornibrook play - I was unable to watch last week so this will be my first taste of him under center in garnet and gold.

However, with about 75 minutes on the pregame clock, Blackman was on the field warming up. He's also listed alone atop the FSU depth chart as QB1.