LIVE SCORE: FAMU 0 - Georgia Tech 0

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 31, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) -- NCAA baseball regional play is here and Florida A&M is hoping to play spoiler and upset the #3 overall seed Georgia Tech in the Rattlers' first Regional game since 2015.

The Rattlers will face either Auburn if they complete the upset on Saturday night or will take on Coastal Carolina if they lose in an elimination game Saturday afternoon.

Below you'll find a running live blog of updates and analysis from Foley Field between the Rattlers and the Yellow Jackets. We'll also have updates on Twitter from myself and over at the WCTV Sports page.

Middle of the 1st Inning, 0-0

The Rattlers are seeing the ball well in the early going, getting some good contact in and even got a one-out hit from Octavien Moyer but he was left stranded at first.

PREGAME

Hello all! We are set up from Russ Chandler Stadium and are ready for baseball.

The lineups are in and are:

FAMU

Robert Robinson - DH

Octavien Moyer - 2B

Tucker Rayburn - 1B

Jared Weber - RF

Willis McDaniel - CF

Seyjuan Lawrence - LF

Kaycee Reese - 3B

Brett Maxwell - C

Ryan Coscarella - SS

Righty Kyle Coleman is on the mound to start for the Rattlers. He comes in with a 6-5 record and a 3.26 ERA.

Georgia Tech

Luke Waddell - SS

Michael Guldberg - DH

Kyle McCann - C

Tristin English - 1B

Baron Radcliff - RF

Colin Hall - LF

Austin Wilhite - 2B

Jackson Webb - 3B

Nick Wilhite - CF

GT also has a righty going to the bump, Amos Willingham, who owns a 7-2 record and a 5.40 ERA in 12 starts.

Tech's offense is potent, with six hitters batting over .300 in the starting lineup.