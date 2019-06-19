LIVE SCORE: Seminoles, Red Raiders playing to stay alive in College World Series

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

OMAHA, Neb. (WCTV) -- The season is on the line for both the Florida State Seminoles and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Wednesday night's elimination game in the College World Series.

Florida State was blanked, 2-0, by the Michigan Wolverines on Monday for their first loss of postseason play in 2019.

Texas Tech dropped their opening-round contest to the aforementioned Wolverines, 5-3, but won their elimination game 5-4 over Arkansas.

A win for the Noles propels them to a rematch with Michigan, to be played on Friday, and if FSU wins that contest, a winner-take-all game will be played for the right to play in the Best of 3 College World Series final next week.

A loss for FSU and their 2019 season comes to a close, as does the managerial tenure of Mike Martin.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.

PREGAME

Hello one and all and welcome to the first elimination game that Florida State has faced in this year's post season. Will this magical run continue or will we see an era come to an end? We will find out shortly.

But before we do, I'd like to give a quick shoutout and thanks to Ryan Kelly for manning the ship for the first two games of the College World Series whilst I was on vacation. I'm back now and am ready to take you through this evening's affair.