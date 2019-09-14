LIVE SCORE: Florida State 0 - Virginia 0

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 14, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCTV) -- Florida State is looking to avoid a 1-2 start for the third straight year as they open ACC play in their first game away from Doak Campbell Stadium this season against the Virginia Cavaliers.

FSU and UVA are set to meet for the first time since 2014, when the Noles beat the Cavs, 34-20, at Doak.

Tonight will be just the fourth meeting between the two schools since 2010.

Tonight also marks the first game with Jim Leavitt aboard the Noles' coaching staff as FSU looks to figure out what the heck is wrong on the defensive side of the ball, having blown multi-touchdown leads in their first two games of the season.

Below, you'll find a running live blog with play-by-play, analysis and reaction to accompany our live tweeting over on my account and our WCTV Sports account.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

1st Quarter, 5:20: FSU 0 - UVA 0

Pretty uneventful so far, for both sides. FSU has 53 yards of total offense but the 'Hoos have just 64.

Both teams have had the ball twice, and the Noles have punted twice while UVA has punted and turned the ball over.

1st Quarter, 10:25: FSU 0 - UVA 0

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...

Okay, as cheesy as that is, it's 100% the truth when talking about that opening defensive series for the Seminoles.

UVA marched, with ease, 55 yards in nine plays (4:35 off the clock, if you're into that kind of thing) and Bryce Perkins had completed four of his five pass attempts until he threw a pick into the hands of Asante Samuel.

Before the pick, it could have been a sack, as the Noles' four-man front nearly got to Perkins. But, they'll take the pick.

TL;DR: FSU's D bent, didn't break, and they have the ball for the first time at their own 13.

COIN TOSS

FSU wins the coin toss and have elected to start the game on defense.

We'll see what defensive changes have been implemented right away.

PREGAME

Hello, everyone, and welcome to another college football Saturday.

I'm back at home base for this contest, so whether you're watching from home as well or are unable to watch at all, we'll have you covered.

The big pre-kickoff news is wide receiver and punt returner DJ Matthews is unavailable for tonight's affair after not meeting expectations, according to FSU.

Matthews led the Noles in receptions last week in the win over ULM.

He's the second starter to be out of service, as it was announced Logan Tyler was suspended literally as the game kicked off last week.