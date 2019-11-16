LIVE SCORE: Seminoles welcome Alabama State in final home game of the season

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the final time in 2019, the Florida State football team will take the field at Doak Campbell Stadium as they look to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017 as they take on Alabama State.

The Seminoles will be a tad shorthanded in this one, as Cam Akers, Tre' McKitty and Darius Washington are just some of the names that FSU will be without this afternoon.

Some of those are, for lack of a better term, for load management reasons (i.e. Akers and McKitty, both of who are expected to return for the Florida game in two weeks) while others are dealing with more serious injuries.

Regardless, it shouldn't play too much into a factor if FSU wins or not - the Hornets are 5-4 this year and 4-2 in SWAC play.

ASU does have a bit of momentum on their side, having won two of their last three games and three of their last four (all three wins have com on the road).

Last week, we saw FSU play inspired football under Odell Haggins, along with an inspired performance from Jordan Travis. How much we'll see of Travis today, I'm not sure, but it's at least exciting to know he's now an option to take a few snaps.

This is the part where I'd ponder who we'll see at quarterback, but I don't see that necessary for two reasons:

1.) I think Blackman starting last week means he's Haggins' guy

2.) I don't think it matters who starts, because the game will be over by halftime, and the non-starter will play a majority of the second half (again, I think).

The one thing I am interested in seeing is the crowd: Usually, a game like Alabama State wont draw huge numbers, but with it being the first (and only) home game with Haggins on the sideline, and it being the final home game of the season, I think the crowd may be better than we expect.

But, a noon kick won't help that, that's for sure.

Anyway, lets see if the Noles can begin a new bowl streak today.

PREGAME

Only two more times this season we get to do this and I'm excited to be with you today. Although this game may get out of hand very, very quickly.