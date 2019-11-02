LIVE SCORE: Florida State 0 - Miami 0

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles are ready to play host to one of their biggest rivals, the Miami Hurricanes, as the Noles are in search of going above .500 in both conference play and in their overall record for the first time this season.

FSU is coming off a 35-17 win in which Cam Akers logged four touchdowns and saw significant time under center, giving Alex Hornibrook a rest as he garnered the start from James Blackmkan.

As it has been the last few weeks, head coach Willie Taggart has yet to name a starter but with the way the offense ran with the Hornibrook/Akers last week, I won't be surprised if we see #12 calling signals again.

FSU is currently on a two-game slide against the Canes, having last defeated them in 2016, 20-19, in Miami.

Below will be a running live blog of the game, with play-by-play updates and analysis. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow myself on Twitter as well as WCTV Sports.

COIN TOSS

FSU wins and defers to the second half.

The energy at Doak today is awesome. Should be a great atmosphere.

PREGAME

Hello, everyone and welcome to yet another Seminole Football Saturday.

It's my first time taking in a Miami/FSU game in person so I'm quite excited to see some fireworks (figuratively, of course - although I'm sure there will be some chippy-ness to this contest).

Both teams enter tonight with 4-4 overall records and three ACC losses; the Noles have three conference victories compared to the 'Canes' two.

The depth chart in the press box once again has "or" for the starting QB, so we'll have to await the lineup announcements like we have the past couple of weeks. As I said above, I'll be shocked if it isn't Hornibrook to at least begin the game.

Thanks again for joining me this afternoon; sit back, relax and lets take in some pigskin together.