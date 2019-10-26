LIVE SCORE: Syracuse 3 - Florida State 13

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's homecoming at Florida State and the Seminoles look to get back on the winning side of things as they welcome Syracuse.

Last season, FSU put together maybe their worst effort of the season in a 30-7 loss in New York and the Noles will look to turn the tides today.

Below will be a running live blog of the game, with play-by-play updates and analysis. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow myself on Twitter as well as WCTV Sports.

2nd Quarter, 14:50, 13-3, FSU

A roughing the kicker penalty against Asante Samuel turns into points for Syracuse, who are on the board after a 50-yard field goal to open the second quarter.

It was a drive that spanned seven plays, 18 yards and took 2:06 across two quarters..

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: FSU 13 - SYRACUSE 0

The game started almost too good to be true from FSU on offense and the final sixish minutes of the first quarter proved just that. The back half of that opening 15 was pretty ugly.

FSU finishes the first quarter outgaining Cuse, 170-24, in total offense.

1st Quarter, 4:20, 13-0, FSU

That was maybe the most entertaining drive of the season by the Seminoles: For five straight plays, Cam Akers lined up as quarterback with Hornibrook sent out to line up as a wide receiver.

Akers handed it off to Laborn twice, screened it out to him twice (both for solid pickups) and nearly lost the ball on an attempted handoff to Tre'Shaun Harrison before keeping it himself.

Unfortunately for FSU, they stalled out at the Cuse 39 and it's the first time today the Seminoles haven't scored.

1st Quarter, 8:22, 13-0, FSU

It may be October on the calendar, but it not only feels like late August outside, but it feels very much like it when watching this FSU offense.

The Noles drive 72 yards over just six plays and 1:55 (and get some help from a roughing the passer penalty) as they put the cap on the second straight offensive drive to end with a Cam Akers touchdown.

Hornibrook has been excellent so far, and has had some help from his receivers making some great catches (re: DJ Matthews on that last drive). Currently, he is 5-of-6 for 71 yards. Akers is already up to 51 yards on just five touches and two touchdowns.

1st Quarter, 11:48, 6-0, FSU

Back-to-back explosive plays put the Seminoles on the board first in this one. Hornibrook connected with Tamorrion Terry on a 30-yard pitch and catch on a beautiful back-foot-floater and Cam Akers took the rock to the house from 23-yards out.

A brief five-play, 60 yard drive that took just 1:28. That's the FSU offense of...well, of earlier this season, I suppose.

A lot of positives here, so I'm not going to mention the blocked extra point.

1st Quarter, 13:16, 0-0

Florida State's defensive front had no problems exploiting the weak offensive line from the Orange, sacking Tommy DeVito twice in the three-and-out series.

As it was announced on the video board, Alex Hornibrook is the starting QB. Lets see the Noles offense in action.

PREGAME

The Seminoles return home in a game that is very winnable, if they're able to put together a coherent performance. Alex Hornibrook is the announced starter, but Taggart has pulled a bate and switch before so that remains to be officially seen.