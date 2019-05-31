LIVE SCORE: Florida State 5 - FAU 2

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 31, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) -- NCAA baseball regional play is here and Florida State's road to the College World Series begins Friday afternoon against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

With a win, the Seminoles will face off against the winner of Friday night's game between host Georgia and Mercer. A loss, and the Noles will face the loser between Friday's night cap as they fight to keep their season alive.

Below you'll find a running live blog of updates and analysis from Foley Field between the Noles and the Owls. We'll also have updates on Twitter from myself and the WCTV Sports page.

Bottom of the 4th inning, 5-2 FSU

FAU is on the board courtesy of a two-run home run from Bobby Morgensen for the Owls' first runs of the game.

End of the 2nd inning, 5-0 FSU

FAU threatened with a double and a walk but a lineout double play ends the threat. Parrish found himself laboring a bit, but got out of the frame unscathed.

2nd inning, 5-0 FSU

The onslaught continues, as Drew Mendoza hits his 15th home run of the season and the third blast for the Noles of the inning. Anderson is desperate to get out of the frame. FAU has deployed a heavy shift on Robby Martin.

2nd inning, 3-0 FSU

FSU has a bit of early power today; a leadoff home run from JC Flowers and Tim Becker's first ever home run (a two-run blast) has given the Noles a 3-0 lead in the top of the second.

End of the 1st Inning, 0-0

Drew Parrish needed just 11 pitches to induce a flyout and two strikeouts to set the Owls down in order. A very much needed calm inning to start his game.

Middle of the 1st Inning, 0-0

Florida State touched FAU pitcher Blake Anderson for two hits in the first three pitches of the game but two groundouts and a strikeout left two runners in scoring position as the Noles end the first without a run.

Drew Parrish heads to the bump, hoping to get the Noles back to the dish.

Pregame

Hello everyone and happy Friday from the Peach State. FSU will get things going in Athens momentarily.

The lineups are in.

For the Noles:

Starting lineup for the Noles in the first game of the Athens Regional.



�� https://t.co/CRDZNcqB2y

�� https://t.co/zNO5m9C2sL

�� https://t.co/HFtdAD5S0A pic.twitter.com/b4zrCZtLU4 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 31, 2019

For the Owls:

Coming up ... first pitch from Athens at 12:06 p.m.! Owls vs. Florida State, opening game of the NCAA Regional!



Free audio - https://t.co/1RhvblagJR - and the game will be streamed on ESPN3.



Starting lineup today: pic.twitter.com/pkN0Q2dTBm — FAU Baseball (@FAU_Baseball) May 31, 2019

FSU's road to Omaha is about to officially begin.