LSCO deputy helps free dog found trapped under home

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Leon County Deputy helped rescue a resident's dog that was trapped underneath the foundation of a home for nearly 72 hours.

In a post on Facebook, the Leon County Sheriff's Office says a resident let her dog out into the backyard but, a short time later when the resident went to check on her, she was no where to be seen.

The post says over the next 72 hours, the homeowner posted lost dog signs but was still unable to find the dog until she heard barking from underneath the home.

Deputies say the dog had created a space underneath the foundation of the home but was unable to get out.

LCSO says a deputy responded to the scene and, about 30 minutes later, the dog attempted to come through an opening that was dug for her but the dirt caved in on her.

Officials say the deputy continued to dig to save the dog and was able to do so before it was too late to reunite her with her owner.

LCSO says despite being hungry and dirty, the dog was in good spirits and healthy.

Authorities also point out the deputy has previously saved the life of a bird and, most notably, a baby girl.