Laborn using first week of camp to show injury can't slow him down

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Last year got off to a promising start for Florida State running back Khalan Laborn. As a freshman, he was electric returning kicks and giving rest to Cam Akers and Jacquez Patrick out of the backfield.

But, it didn't last long; in week two against Samford, Laborn dislocated his knee.

Now, after almost a year of recovery, Laborn is at full strength and is already impressing in fall camp.

During practice on Tuesday, the sophomore ripped off a 70-yard scamper all the way to pay-dirt, letting it be known that, despite the injury, he hasn't missed a beat.

Talking about his RB2, FSU head coach Willie Taggart said while he's still working himself into playing condition, Tuesday's display was a good sign of things to come.

"You can tell the way he's practicing, he's practicing hard and going to enjoy every minute he's out here and he's getting better," Taggart said. "He's still himself, gotta get back in football shape. It's been a while since he's been hit and having to run like he does now but I can tell you after yesterday, I think his knee is pretty healthy."