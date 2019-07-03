Lady Rattlers open offsesaon condition under first-year head coach

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M women's basketball team is hard at work for their first offseason conditioning under first-year head coach Kevin Lynum.

This week, it's a welcome to the highest of the seven hills for incoming transfers and freshman.

It's also the first step in preparing for what's to come; a grueling college schedule.

But, Lynum says the work they're putting in now will pay dividends by the time the season comes in November.

"We can't put a value on what we're doing right now," he said. "I mean, they're really learning themselves. For our freshmen coming from a high school game, we have to do a lot of things in very small spaces, so they're learning how to make that adjustment. You know, as opposed to the three to four seconds you might have to get a shot off at the high school level, here it's a split second or it could potentially be a 6'4", 6'5" kid closing out on you."