Lake City Police searching for missing elderly man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 10, 2019

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Lake City Police Department is looking for 78-year-old Roger Lee Faulkner, who was last seen on Monday.

Officials say Faulkner is 5'6", 160 pounds with brown eyes and is bald or has very short hair.

Authorities say they do not know what clothes he was last seen in and do not know what direction he was last traveling.

LCPD say he is not believed to be in a vehicle.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact 386-752-4343 or dial 911.