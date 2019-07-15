Lake City VyStar Credit Union employee and her boyfriend arrested for defrauding customers

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 15, 2019

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A couple is now under arrest after authorities linked them to withdrawing nearly 50 thousand dollars from VyStar Credit Union customer accounts.

31-year-old Stevlein Stephon Bivins and 29-year-old Jasmine Cassandra Jones were arrested Friday, July 12.

Authorities say the withdrawals began on June 14, 2019 and continued until a customer alerted authorities of possible fraudulent activity on their account.

Responding officers reviewed surveillance footage from the two on different occasions.

Officers went to Jone's home, but no one answered. They found found Bivins in the parking lot as they were leaving and detained him for questioning.

Bivins admitted that he was coming to see Jones because she called and said police were knocking on her door.

Jones eventually exited her apartment and was also detained for questioning.

The Lake City Police Department and VyStar Internal Affairs determined that Jones and Bivins orchestrated the fraudulent transactions.

Bivins served as the account holder, making transactions in Jones' teller line while she was working. Jones would process the withdrawal slips and give Bivins the money.

In all, a total of seven transactions were made, totaling $49,800 on two different accounts.

Both have been arrested.