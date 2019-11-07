Lake City man accused of stabbing family’s dog to death

By: James Hamlin | WCJB20

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) — A Lake City man was arrested after police said he stabbed his aunt’s dog to death and dumped its body in the woods.

In a press release, police said Romond Bell, 20, was seen on home security video entering his aunt’s home and taking one of her dogs.

When Bell’s aunt confronted him about the missing dog, he admitted that he stabbed the dog and dumped its body in a nearby forest.

Bell left the area with his father before police arrived. According to the father, Bell suffers from schizophrenia.

Officers located the dog and found several stab wounds on its side and noted that its head had been nearly removed from its body.

Bell was charged with felony animal cruelty and was booked at the Columbia County Jail on Sunday and bonded out on Monday.