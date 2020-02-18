Lake City man arrested for child porn, FDLE says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it arrested a 33-year-old Lake City man on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

With help from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, FDLE says it executed a search warrant at Jarod Rice's home. Child pornography, some of which featured children as young as 7 years old, was found in Rice's apartment.

He was booked into the Columbia County Jail.

FDLE says more charges may come after forensic exams are done. The Third Judicial Circuit of the State Attorney's Office will prosecute the case.

FDLE recommends reviewing tips from Secure Florida's website on keeping your kids safe online.

