Lake City nurse arrested for solicitation of minor

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2019

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a registered nurse for solicitation of sex and transmission of materials harmful to minors.

FDLE arrested 41-year-old Matthew Neil Melvin, who serves as an advanced practice registered nurse at a Lake City clinic.

Authorities began their investigation on May 9 after receiving allegations of sexual assault against a male juvenile patient. Officials say they believe Melvin inappropriately touched the child during a physical exam and later began messaging the victim on the social media platform Snapchat with sexual innuendos.

According to FDLE, an undercover agent posing as the boy began communicating with Melvin and, during the exchange, Melvin indicated he wanted to sexually assault the child and sent a photo of his underwear showing his groin area.

Officials say Melvin also attempted to meet with the boy.

Melvin was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Columbia County Jail.

The Suwanee and Columbia County Sheriff's Offices are assisting with the investigation.